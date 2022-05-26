Missouri man goes viral for holding beer at PGA, lands deal with St. Louis beer giant

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri man who actually used to live in St. Louis lands a deal with Anheuser-Busch after this picture of him holding a beer at the PGA Championship.

Mark Radetic was following Tiger Woods when the photo was snapped. His 15 minutes of fame is really paying off!

“It really took off because everybody was on their cam except me, and I was holding a Michelob Ultra,” said Radetic. “They said they want to do an ad campaign around it. Ultra has offered to give me as they said copious amounts of Ultra.”

Mark now lives in the Kansas City area but grew up here in St. Louis. He has the Budweiser Clydesdales on the wall and he’s a happy man.

