Police investigate possible burglary at closed Springfield jewelry store

Officers responded midday Thursday to the former Iceman Jewelers near Glenstone and Seminole.
Officers responded midday Thursday to the former Iceman Jewelers near Glenstone and Seminole.
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say they found a possible burglar inside a closed Springfield jewelry store.

Officers responded midday Thursday to the former Iceman Jewelers near Glenstone and Seminole. Police inside arrested one man. Emergency crews transported him to a hospital.

Police have not said anything about if anything was stolen.

