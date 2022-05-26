Police investigate possible burglary at closed Springfield jewelry store

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say they found a possible burglar inside a closed Springfield jewelry store.

Officers responded midday Thursday to the former Iceman Jewelers near Glenstone and Seminole. Police inside arrested one man. Emergency crews transported him to a hospital.

Police have not said anything about if anything was stolen.

