WET MAY IN THE OZARKS: Saturated ground, wind leading to trees falling over; experts share advice

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - Sharon Letson lives just west of Willard, and as the rains kept saturating her front lawn this week, she was rustled up in the middle of the night by a thunderous noise.

“It was about two in the morning, and I was sound asleep when it woke me,” Sharon recalled. “I just heard this big CRASH!”

Waiting until daylight to see what was happening, Sharon discovered that a huge old red oak tree next to her house had fallen.

Thankfully away, not towards her home.

“It’s probably a hundred years old,” she said of the fallen tree. “I couldn’t believe this huge tree that was already the biggest tree when we moved here in 1980 miraculously missed the barn, a van, and the house. I want people to realize this could be a problem that costs you not only property but maybe even your life if you’re in the wrong place.”

Travis Stokes, an Urban Forester with the city of Springfield, was asked what was his best advice for dealing with concerns about trees that become more susceptible to falling after heaving rains saturate the ground.

“The biggest thing you can do is get a certified arborist to inspect your tree and determine what they can do to mitigate any issues that the tree may have,” he answered. “Like pruning issues, removing dead wood or long over-extending branches. What I mean by long over-extending branches are those that extend out quite a ways and have a lot of weight at the end of them. So what we’re talking about is reducing the weight of that branch on the tips of it and bringing it back to an appropriate weight ratio in relation to the size of the branch.”

One not recommended is removing the whole top of a tree or large branches, which can subject the tree to disease and decay.

“Topping a tree is never a good thing,” Stokes pointed out.

As for signs you can watch for in determining if your tree is vulnerable?

“If you see mushrooms or some fungus growing near the root plate (the woody roots close to the trunk) of the tree, that’s going to be a sign there’s an issue with the rooting area,” Stokes explained. “Another area you can look at is if you see any cavities or large open areas in the trunk of the tree or in the main branch of the tree. Sometimes one of those cavities could fill with water from all the rain and add additional weight that the tree is not used to. And as the canopy gets greener, the leaves get wider and tend to hold a little more moisture, so that weighs down more on the branches, which can be a factor. But most of all, it’s the wind that’s going to be one of the main things to cause the failure of a branch or whole tree.”

For Sharon, the tree fall was a sobering experience that she hopes never to deal with again.

“I kind of feel like it was a family member because the tree’s been there for so long,” she said. “It’s kind of scary thinking what other tree is going to go next. So people need to be careful, keep an eye out and be vigilant.”

