Man charged in deaths of parents, another couple in Mountain View, Ark.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KY3) - Investigators say a man killed his parents and another couple in April in Mountain View.

Donnie Trammell faces four counts of first-degree murder, residential burglary, and possession of a firearm for the shooting deaths of William Clinton Trammell, 75, and his wife, Sharon, 72, and Shirley Watters, 77, and her son, James Watters, 55.

Deputies on April 21 discovered the bodies of the Watters shot inside a home on Northcutt Road. Several hours later, deputies found the bodies of his parents shot at their residence a short distance from the first crime scene. Investigators would not release a possible motive in the case, nor say the relationship between the Watters and Trammell.

