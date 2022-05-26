Taste of the Ozarks: Summer Red Fruit Salad

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a fresh fruit salad for summer.

Summer Red Fruit Salad

- 1 Cup of fresh raspberries

- 3 Cups of fresh watermelon cut into bite-sized pieces

- 1 Cup of fresh strawberries slices

- 1 Cup fresh cherries, pitted and cut in half

- ½ Cup lime juice

- 4 Tbsp honey

- 2 Tbsp chopped fresh mint

Combine berries and cherries in a large bowl. Whisk together lime juice, honey, and mint in a small bowl. Gently toss berries in lime juice mixture. Just before serving, add watermelon and toss to combine.

The recipe serves 6-8.

