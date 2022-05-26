Taste of the Ozarks: Summer Red Fruit Salad
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a fresh fruit salad for summer.
Summer Red Fruit Salad
- 1 Cup of fresh raspberries
- 3 Cups of fresh watermelon cut into bite-sized pieces
- 1 Cup of fresh strawberries slices
- 1 Cup fresh cherries, pitted and cut in half
- ½ Cup lime juice
- 4 Tbsp honey
- 2 Tbsp chopped fresh mint
Combine berries and cherries in a large bowl. Whisk together lime juice, honey, and mint in a small bowl. Gently toss berries in lime juice mixture. Just before serving, add watermelon and toss to combine.
The recipe serves 6-8.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.