TRAFFIC ALERT: Police investigate crash in Nixa, Mo.; detour information released

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Police are working on an injury crash in Nixa.

Officers responded to the intersection of State Highway 160 and Tracker Road around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday. Investigators say the crash involved a semi and another vehicle. They say the semi crashed into the small sedan. One person suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Police ask drivers to take an alternate route, including State Highway CC to Main Street to Aldersgate, to return to southbound State Highway 160.

