TRAFFIC ALERT: Police investigate crash in Nixa, Mo.; detour information released

Courtesy: City of Nixa, Mo.
Courtesy: City of Nixa, Mo.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Police are working on an injury crash in Nixa.

Officers responded to the intersection of State Highway 160 and Tracker Road around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday. Investigators say the crash involved a semi and another vehicle. They say the semi crashed into the small sedan. One person suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Police ask drivers to take an alternate route, including State Highway CC to Main Street to Aldersgate, to return to southbound State Highway 160.

