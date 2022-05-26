On Your Side: What to buy during Memorial Day sales

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Memorial Day sales are here.

With everything costing more these days, it can be tough to find a good deal. Here’s what to buy.

Mattresses

Save big and get some good zzz’s. If you need a new mattress, you won’t see prices this low until next February during Presidents Day sales.

“There are sales over other long weekends, but right now you are to see sales at a five-to-ten percent discount,” said Mary Beth Quirk with Consumer Reports. If you are looking to sleep better, this is the time to upgrade probably.”

The Avocado Green Mattress is a Consumer Reports favorite. It has excellent scores for side and back sleepers.

Small appliances

Since we are in wedding season, expect Black Friday-like deals on small appliances, especially air fryers.

“The GoWise AirFryer is $68 right now. It’s usually $90 so it’s a decent discount. It’s a CR Best Buy. Not only is it a good value for the money, but it performed well in our testing,” said Quirk.

Tools

Starting this weekend until Father’s Day is the best time to buy tools. DIY’ers celebrate. You’ll save the most if you purchase what you need for your next home project right now.

Plants

It’s growing season. After the Mother’s Day rush you’ll see plant prices drop. The selection might be down, but it’s thumbs up if you have a green thumb.

Food staples

The best way to save on your Memorial Day cookout is to buy in bulk. Freeze what you don’t use.

Despite the spike in food prices, you can expect to save a little on the staples, burgers, hotdogs, and chips.

Also, many restaurants are offing deals -- like ten percent off during the holiday weekend.

You’ll probably have to ask for it and get the restaurant’s app.

