Branson Mo. Police Department is expecting heavy visitor traffic during the Memorial Day weekend

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Branson city leaders prepare for heavy traffic as more visitors make their way for the long holiday weekend.

Sergeant Stan Kauffman with the Branson Police Department encourages drivers to take extra time traveling because there will be so many more visitors.

“You gotta be patient, be aware of the other drivers, be aware of your surroundings,” said Kauffman. “If you have the ability to use some of the back roads like Green Mountain and 248, you should.”

Branson visitor Mike Crawford says learning the back roads has saved him and his wife so much time.

”The strip is really busy. If you don’t have to go on it, don’t,” said Crawford.

Crawford says road rage can get the best of people. Considering other drivers can go a long way on busy weekends like this.

”Patience is a big big thing. You need to have it,” Crawford said. “Just plan for 15 minutes and just be glad when it only takes five.”

The warm and sunny weather will draw more visitors to the area. You need to make sure you’re staying hydrated with the warmer temperatures. Especially when visiting some of the lakes and outdoor attractions. Branson Police say if you are going to drink alcohol, you need to have a designated driver.

”Don’t overindulge, and just make sure you have a plan because there are better ways to deal with law enforcement than drinking too much,” Kauffman said,

Kauffman says unfortunately criminals don’t care if it’s a holiday. Whether parking downtown to shop or on the strip seeing a show, make sure you are locking up your valuables.

“Either by taking them with you or securing them in the trunk,” said Kauffman. “You should be taking steps that don’t make you a victim.“

“Just be safe and think about it before you leave your stuff, but have a great time,” Crawford said.

The police department is fully staffed and plans to bring extra help for the Memorial Day weekend.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.