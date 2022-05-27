CATCH-A-CROOK: Trail camera captures man wanted in Willard burglary

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The homeowner reported more than $1,000 in stolen Dewalt tools. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County detectives are working to identify a man in a Willard burglary and theft investigation. The crime happened during the overnight hours of May 12, 2022. The intruder got into the home through a back window. The home is located in the 9400 block of North Richland Road near Noble Hill Baptist Church, off of Highway 13. The victim told deputies the home had been under renovation, and reported the window frame as stolen, along with several tools. The thief took a Dewalt skill saw, drill, jigsaw, sawzall, a work light and several Dewalt rechargeable batteries. The victim estimated the total value of the stolen equipment to be $1,110.

Greene County Tip Line 417-829-6230 (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

The owner’s trail camera captured images of a man on the property. Investigators believe the man is in his late 20′s or early 30′s. He has short brown hair and a goatee. The man also has a large tattoo or sleeve on his right forearm. If you recognize this man or have any information on this crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

