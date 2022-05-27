Advertisement

Man from Cabool, Mo. accused of murder enters plea to lesser charge

Kenneth Clark
Kenneth Clark(Texas County jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Cabool, Mo., accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and then trying to kill himself, has entered a plea to a lesser charge.

During a court appearance on May 25, Kenneth Clark entered an Alford plea to a charge of second-degree murder.

In 2018 Clark was charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of Susan Campbell in Texas County, Mo. Investigators say Clark then shot himself in the head but survived.

Clark does not admit guilt by entering an Alford plea but acknowledges there is likely enough evidence for a conviction.

Clark will be sentenced on August 1.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Family awarded $34 million in damages from lawsuit against CoxHealth
Family awarded $34 million in damages from lawsuit against CoxHealth
Police identify mother, 2 children killed in crash in West Plains, Mo. Wednesday
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been conducting a survey on Beaver Lake and now hopes to...
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closing beaches at Beaver Lake ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

Cattle farmers having to ‘cut corners’ over high diesel prices
The homeowner reported more than $1,000 in stolen Dewalt tools.
CATCH-A-CROOK: Trail camera captures man wanted in Willard burglary
CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County detectives investigate Willard burglary
Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Missouri sheriffs react to new policing order limiting use of military surplus