Man from Cabool, Mo. accused of murder enters plea to lesser charge

HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Cabool, Mo., accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and then trying to kill himself, has entered a plea to a lesser charge.

During a court appearance on May 25, Kenneth Clark entered an Alford plea to a charge of second-degree murder.

In 2018 Clark was charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of Susan Campbell in Texas County, Mo. Investigators say Clark then shot himself in the head but survived.

Clark does not admit guilt by entering an Alford plea but acknowledges there is likely enough evidence for a conviction.

Clark will be sentenced on August 1.

