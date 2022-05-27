Matt Holliday announced as Cardinals Hall of Fame inductee

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Cardinals announced Matt Holliday, Charles Comiskey and Julian Javier as the 2022 inductees into the Cardinals Hall of Fame.

Congratulations to the newest Cardinals Hall of Fame inductees! pic.twitter.com/Q8HoXLbndI — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 27, 2022

The induction ceremony will be Saturday, August 27. Holliday is a 7-time all-star, 2011 World Series champion and 4-time Silver Slugger Award winner. He played eight seasons with the Cardinals from 2009 through 2016. Holliday hit 316 homeruns and raked in 1,220 RBI in his career.

Comiskey played for the St. Louis Brown Stockings from 1882 through 1889. He was the founding owner of the Chicago White Sox. Historic Comiskey Park was named after him. Comiskey died in 1931.

Javier played 12 of his 13 seasons in MLB with the Cardinals in the 60s and early 70s. The 2-time all-star and 2-time World Series champ played second base. His all-star appearances and World Series titles were all with the Cardinals. Javier was born in the Dominican Republic in 1936.

