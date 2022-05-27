Missouri DNR reminds you to check website before visiting swimming beaches

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Department of Natural Resources reminds everyone to check the DNR website before finding out if there is an advisory.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources monitors two beaches at the Lake of the Ozarks. One at Grand Glaize Marina is considered safe to swim, but one near Brumley has an advisory. It means more bacteria in the water than there should be.

”We collect water samples weekly. They are taken to a laboratory in Jefferson City to be analyzed for E. coli concentrations,” said Coy King with the Missouri Department of Natural Resouces.

Typically there should be less than 190 E-Coli Concentrations. If the tests show more, then an advisory is put out.

What happens if you choose to swim during an advisory?

”If people swim when you exceed the 190, there is a potential for some health risk to occur to that individual,” said King.

Those health risks could be stomach aches, diarrhea, or even a low-grade fever.

Best way to be prepared? Check the DNR Website.

