Advertisement

Missouri DNR reminds you to check website before visiting swimming beaches

By Marina Silva
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Department of Natural Resources reminds everyone to check the DNR website before finding out if there is an advisory.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources monitors two beaches at the Lake of the Ozarks. One at Grand Glaize Marina is considered safe to swim, but one near Brumley has an advisory. It means more bacteria in the water than there should be.

”We collect water samples weekly. They are taken to a laboratory in Jefferson City to be analyzed for E. coli concentrations,” said Coy King with the Missouri Department of Natural Resouces.

Typically there should be less than 190 E-Coli Concentrations. If the tests show more, then an advisory is put out.

What happens if you choose to swim during an advisory?

”If people swim when you exceed the 190, there is a potential for some health risk to occur to that individual,” said King.

Those health risks could be stomach aches, diarrhea, or even a low-grade fever.

Best way to be prepared? Check the DNR Website.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Family awarded $34 million in damages from lawsuit against CoxHealth
Family awarded $34 million in damages from lawsuit against CoxHealth
Police identify mother, 2 children killed in crash in West Plains, Mo. Wednesday
Prosecutors charged Sarah L. Johnson, of Ava, with stealing a controlled substance and meth...
Investigators say nurse stole narcotics, replacing them with Tylenol at Seymour, Mo. nursing home
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been conducting a survey on Beaver Lake and now hopes to...
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closing beaches at Beaver Lake ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

Nice Memorial Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Gorgeous Holiday Weekend
Missouri's Department of Natural Resources reminds you to check swimming safety at lakes before visiting
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez, left, gets a visit to the mound from...
Former Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez suspended 80 games for PEDs
Branson Mo. Police Department encourages driver safety ahead of busy Memorial Day weekend