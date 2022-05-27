Advertisement

Missouri teacher retiring after nearly 60 years in the classroom

It takes a special kind of person to be a teacher and a lot of patience to stay in the...
It takes a special kind of person to be a teacher and a lot of patience to stay in the profession for decades. KCTV5's Nathan Vickers traveled to Centerview, Missouri, where a teacher has spent decades shaping young minds.(KCTV5)
By Nathan Vickers
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - A teacher at Crest Ridge Secondary School has been with the district for nearly six decades.

Juanita Peaslee, 89, started teaching in the district in 1964. She currently teaches high school science classes, but has taught several different grade levels over the years.

“Teaching keeps me busy,” Peaslee said. “It keeps me out of trouble.”

Peaslee said she became a teacher, at least in part, out of necessity. When she graduated with a science degree, there were few professional options for women. She taught for a year in Boston before moving back to her hometown for a teaching job and never looked back.

“I learn something every day from those students,” Peaslee said.

Crest Ridge’s last day of class was Thursday. The school celebrated with a traditional end of the year competition between high school classes. Peaslee watched from the corner of the gym, laughing and cheering. She said she would miss the energy and excitement of the students.

Her students will miss her, too.

Keghan Rogers, who will be a junior next year, said, “I love Mrs. Peaslee. She’s so sweet, and she’s so smart.”

Her colleagues said Peaslee was almost always the first staff member at the building every day. Some of them had even had her as a teacher when they were in junior high or high school.

Her favorite area of study is spiders. Her classroom is full of stuffed arachnids gifted to her over the years.

Peaslee said she was retiring to spend a little time traveling.

The high school interrupted the games on the last day for a goodbye to the longtime teacher. She received a standing ovation as the students chanted, “Peaslee! Peaslee!”

“I could wring their necks some days,” she joked. “But, I love them all.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Family awarded $34 million in damages from lawsuit against CoxHealth
Family awarded $34 million in damages from lawsuit against CoxHealth
Police identify mother, 2 children killed in crash in West Plains, Mo. Wednesday
Prosecutors charged Sarah L. Johnson, of Ava, with stealing a controlled substance and meth...
Investigators say nurse stole narcotics, replacing them with Tylenol at Seymour, Mo. nursing home
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been conducting a survey on Beaver Lake and now hopes to...
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closing beaches at Beaver Lake ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

KY3
The Place: Louis Chaix’s 10 for TEN Journey
Lake Springfield is the focus of a clean-up event for Earth Day.
Earth Day: Volunteers gather to clean up Lake Springfield and James River
The city will hold virtual meetings Thursday night to show plans for transportation...
How you can help shape the next phase of the Grant Avenue Parkway project
Special effects filmmaker & Springfield native, Darrell Claunch, talks to Daniel Posey about...
Springfield Spotlight: Central Film Festival April 1 & 2
Young volunteer Maren shares her passion for getting involved with Clean Green.
Volunteer Ozarks: Clean Green Goals & Success