Police investigate deadly crash in West Plains, Mo.

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - The West Plains Police Department investigates a deadly crash on Friday.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Ozark Road.

Investigators say the driver of a Ford F350 flatbed truck pulling a large cattle trailer crashed into a tree on the side of the road. The truck then jack-knifed across the roadway.

The driver died in the crash. Police believe the driver may have suffered a medical emergency. A passenger suffered moderate injuries. Police have not released the names of the victims.

