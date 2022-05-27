Advertisement

Schools in the Ozarks turn to program to keep students safe

Schools in Dallas, Christian, and Pulaski Counties have reached out to Peacekeepers.
Schools in Dallas, Christian, and Pulaski Counties have reached out to Peacekeepers.(ky3)
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Schools in the Ozarks are searching for more opportunities to train school protection officers.

This week, a teenager in Uvalde, Texas, killed 19 students and two teachers inside an elementary school.

Schools in Dallas, Christian, and Pulaski Counties have reached out to Peacekeepers. The program focuses on the time and math of a situation. It trains school protection officers to lower the victim count. It also teaches the officer to help stop the event before it happens or to rely on 911 and wait those extra minutes.

”It’s just knowing what to do to prevent,” said Dwanye Doran, Peacekeepers Training. “They do have to remember that they’re not police officers. Police officers pursue. They are taught how to stop the imminent threat, serious personal injury at the moment, tumultuous entries are those kinds of things, and how to intervene in a way that is right. There are warning signs there. They’re taught all those 80-85% of the warning signs and how to react to those.”

The Skyline School District in Hickory County participates in the training.

“We use the program to improve our response time for our SPOs in our districts,” said Dr. Randy Dougherty, Skyline School District. “With the training, they can respond to a crisis within seconds, rather than 15 minutes to 20 minutes which is a big difference.”

Doran says a trained teacher can respond in seconds which is a difference-maker.

“A trained School Protection Officer (SPO) can respond in seconds while waiting for 911 to arrive and will protect the child without hesitation,” said Doran.

Peacekeepers will be holding programs this summer starting July 1st. Click HERE for more information.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3 All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Family awarded $34 million in damages from lawsuit against CoxHealth
Family awarded $34 million in damages from lawsuit against CoxHealth
Police identify mother, 2 children killed in crash in West Plains, Mo. Wednesday
Prosecutors charged Sarah L. Johnson, of Ava, with stealing a controlled substance and meth...
Investigators say nurse stole narcotics, replacing them with Tylenol at Seymour, Mo. nursing home
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been conducting a survey on Beaver Lake and now hopes to...
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closing beaches at Beaver Lake ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

Mickey Gilley/Mickey Gilley Theatre
WATCH: Friends, family host celebration of life for Branson’s Mickey Gilley
Branson city leaders are preparing for heavy traffic as more visitors make their way to the...
Branson Mo. Police Department is expecting heavy visitor traffic during the Memorial Day weekend
Several swim beaches at Beaver Lake have been closed ahead of Memorial Day weekend due to a...
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closes several beaches at Beaver Lake for Memorial Day Weekend
Tesia White/Volusia County, Fla. Jail
Gainesville, Mo. woman charged after 4 dogs died in car while she ate lunch at restaurant, police say
Schools in the Ozarks turn to program to keep students safe