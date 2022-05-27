WATCH LIVE 1 p.m.: Friends, family host celebration of life for Branson’s Mickey Gilley

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Friends and family will honor country star, Mickey Gilley. The celebration of life begins in Branson at 1 p.m.

Gilley died in Branson on May 7. He had been performing as recently as last month but was in failing health over the past week.

Overall, he had 39 Top 10 country hits and 17 No. 1 songs. He received six Academy of Country Music Awards, and also worked on occasion as an actor, with appearances on “Murder She Wrote,” “The Fall Guy,” “Fantasy Island” and “The Dukes of Hazzard.”

He had spent the last few decades in Branson.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.