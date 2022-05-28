Driver dies in head-on crash in Texas County

HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly crash involving two drivers in Texas County.

Penne L. Kinserlow, 53, of Licking, Mo., died in the crash.

Troopers responded to the crash five miles north of Houston on Friday. Investigators say Kinserlow pulled out of a driveway, failing to yield to another driver. The vehicles hit head-on. Kinserlow died at the scene.

The second driver suffered minor injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.