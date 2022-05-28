Advertisement

Driver dies in head-on crash in Texas County

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly crash involving two drivers in Texas County.

Penne L. Kinserlow, 53, of Licking, Mo., died in the crash.

Troopers responded to the crash five miles north of Houston on Friday. Investigators say Kinserlow pulled out of a driveway, failing to yield to another driver. The vehicles hit head-on. Kinserlow died at the scene.

The second driver suffered minor injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Major retailers are planning to mark down prices on several items due to an inventory overload.
Inventory overload: Target, Walmart and Best Buy to start offering deeper discounts
Tesia White/Volusia County, Fla. Jail
Gainesville, Mo. woman charged after 4 dogs died in car while she ate lunch at restaurant, police say
Prosecutors charged Sarah L. Johnson, of Ava, with stealing a controlled substance and meth...
Investigators say nurse stole narcotics, replacing them with Tylenol at Seymour, Mo. nursing home
Family awarded $34 million in damages from lawsuit against CoxHealth
Family awarded $34 million in damages from lawsuit against CoxHealth

Latest News

How to stretch your SNAP benefits at the Farmers Market
Nice Memorial Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy weekend
Activity will remain isolated
Warm & windy weekend
People who qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program can now maximize their aid...
How to stretch your SNAP benefits at the Farmers Market