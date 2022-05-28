Farmers are struggling with fertilizer, and hay prices rising

OMAHA, Ak. (KY3) - Farmers are dealing with higher prices for everything from fuel to fertilizer to hay.

Matt McCullough, a farmer in southwest Missouri, just started a new cattle farm in northwest Arkansas. He said he has to save money.

“I’m really having to watch my pennies because everything is so high,” said McCullough. “Now, everything has just increased.”

McCullough said his new empty fields and lively cattle create new opportunities.

“We bought this farm April 1 of 2022,” said McCullough. “Had it two months. There’s a lot of stuff that I want to do.”

But McCullough said new roadblocks have arrived.

“Commercial fertilizer that you can get at any local co-op, it’s almost double what it was last year,” said McCullough.

McCullough said to fertilize more than 200 acres of land in northwest Arkansas makes you realize that every penny counts.

“So 24, wow, it’s $24,000. That’s crazy, isn’t it?,” said McCullough.

McCullough said it’s not just the fertilizer. He also sells bales of hay to small farms in the area.

“We usually do about 2000 bales or so,” said McCullough.

This year McCullough said he has to sell hay bales for around $50. Last year they were $35. He said he didn’t want to increase prices, but the increased input prices make it harder to support the farm.

“Not only nerve-racking for us, but it’s also nerve-racking for them too because they’re sitting around going, oh my gosh, what’s it going to be,” said McCullough.

Even this being maybe one of the most challenging times for farmers, McCullough said they have to take it one step at a time.

“We have nowhere to look but positively,” said McCullough. “I always tell my wife it’s easy to get overwhelmed, but we just have to do something every day.”

