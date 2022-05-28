Advertisement

Gorman homers, drives in 4, as Cardinals rout Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman (16) and Tommy Edman (19) celebrate an 8-3 victory over the...
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman (16) and Tommy Edman (19) celebrate an 8-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in a baseball game Saturday, May 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Gorman hit his first major league homer and Matthew Liberatore earned his first major league win, helping the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-3 on Saturday.

Liberatore (1-0), the organization’s minor league player of the year for last season, pitched around a couple of Gorman errors in five scoreless innings. He allowed two hits, struck out six and walked three.

Gorman had four hits, drove in four runs and scored three times. Paul Goldschmidt had three hits, including a homer, and also drove in four runs while extending his hitting streak to 19 games.

It was the first time the Cardinals had two players with four RBIs in the same game since Sept. 27, 2016, when Aledmys Diaz and Jhonny Peralta accomplished the feat.

Victor Caratini hit a two-run homer for Milwaukee in the ninth. Keston Hiura also went deep.

Gorman’s 449-foot drive cleared the bullpen in right field in the first. With an exit velocity of 110.6 mph off the bat, it was the longest home run in Busch Stadium this season.

Gorman added an RBI single in the third, and Goldschmidt made it 5-0 with three-run shot that landed in the stands just past the outstretched glove of center fielder Lorenzo Cain. Goldschmidt has reached safely in a career-high 33 straight games.

Gorman hit a two-run double and Goldschmidt singled him home as the Cardinals blew it open with three more in the fourth.

Brewers starter Adrian Houser (3-5) gave up a career-high eight runs, five earned, in four innings.

WELCOME BACK

The Brewers recalled right-hander Miguel Sánchez from Triple-A Nashville. He worked two perfect innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: An update on RHP Brandon Woodruff (right ankle inflammation) will be provided when the team goes to Chicago next week. ... RHP Luis Perdomo (right elbow effusion) was placed on the 15-day injured list. ... SS Willy Adames (high left ankle sprain) will begin a rehab assignment at Low-A Carolina on Sunday.

Cardinals: OF Tyler O’Neill (right shoulder impingement) could go out on a minor league rehab assignment early next week.

UP NEXT

Right-hander Miles Mikolas (3-2, 1.96 ERA) will start for the Cardinals in the finale of a four-game set Sunday against the Brewers and RHP Corbin Burnes (2-2, 2.18 ERA). Mikolas allowed one run in 6 2/3 innings in a win over Milwaukee on April 15, and his six career wins against the Brewers are his most against any team. Burnes went 1-1 with a 1.64 ERA in four starts against St. Louis last season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

