How to stretch your SNAP benefits at the Farmers Market

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -People who qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program can now maximize their aid at the Farmers Market. There are three ways those individuals can make the most of those dollars.

Missouri Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program

The Missouri Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program offers low-income seniors who are 60 and older and live in Missouri can receive $50 in vouchers to use on fresh produce and honey. Seniors can apply now and begin using the vouchers on June 1st. The program will run through October 31st, after that unused vouchers will expire.

To Qualify

Must be 60 or older

Live in Missouri

Maximum gross household income of not more than 185% of the annual federal poverty level.

Participate in Missouri’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

“The vouchers can be used with any of our vendors who sell produce or honey,” said Farmers Market of the Ozarks Manager Jesse Stone. “All of our vendors who have gone through the training will have a sign on their booth saying they accept vouchers. Basically it’s free money and a wonderful gift to seniors locally.”

Women, Infants, and Children (WIC)

Mothers who qualify for the Women, Infants and Children program can use produce vouchers at the farmers market as well. This is the first year that vendors are able to accept this resource.

“You get vouchers already through WIC,” said Stone. “I’m a previous WIC mom myself so I’m very familiar with this process you would get a stack of vouchers for different kinds of food, you go to the store and buy those. Now your fruit and vegetable voucher that you get through WIC can be spent here at the Farmers Market of the Ozarks, which is wonderful because previously, you only had access to big box store produce.”

Double SNAP

The third way people can maximize this resource is the Double SNAP Program. Customers can use their EBT card and purchase $25 worth of tokens to use at the farmer’s market but they will receive an additional $25 to spend on fresh produce.

“We love it,” said Stone. “Our farmers love it. Farmers don’t get into farming to be rich. They get into farming because that’s the part of the community that they value. They want to feed their neighbors. They want to be part of this process of nurturing their local community, and here’s a way that they can do it without losing out on their end.”

If you already qualify for one of these programs you can visit the information hub at the Farmers Market of the Ozarks and an employee will help you out.

“We’re happy to explain it,” said Stone. “We explain it all the time because it’s new to people. We’ve got signs up explaining it. And this is a big grant. We’re not going to run out of money. come every week. Get your free money every single week. You don’t have to spend it that week. It doesn’t expire. Stick it in your pocket. Go shopping”

Below is a list of Missouri and Arkansas farmer’s markets that accept SNAP benefits.

