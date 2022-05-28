Police investigate deadly shooting on the Ozark, Mo. square; 1 arrested

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating the scene of a deadly shooting on the square in Ozark.

The shooting happened Saturday near the historic courthouse in the 100 block of West Church Street around 1 p.m.

Investigators say they found a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Police arrested a man at the scene for questioning in the shooting. Police have not released the victim’s name.

Police ask you to avoid the area as police process the scene. They say there is no danger to the public.

