Advertisement

Police investigate deadly shooting on the Ozark, Mo. square; 1 arrested

The shooting happened Saturday near the historic courthouse in the 100 block of West Church...
The shooting happened Saturday near the historic courthouse in the 100 block of West Church Street around 1 p.m.(ky3)
By Liam Garrity
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating the scene of a deadly shooting on the square in Ozark.

The shooting happened Saturday near the historic courthouse in the 100 block of West Church Street around 1 p.m.

Investigators say they found a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Police arrested a man at the scene for questioning in the shooting. Police have not released the victim’s name.

Police ask you to avoid the area as police process the scene. They say there is no danger to the public.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 K 3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Major retailers are planning to mark down prices on several items due to an inventory overload.
Inventory overload: Target, Walmart and Best Buy to start offering deeper discounts
Tesia White/Volusia County, Fla. Jail
Gainesville, Mo. woman charged after 4 dogs died in car while she ate lunch at restaurant, police say
Prosecutors charged Sarah L. Johnson, of Ava, with stealing a controlled substance and meth...
Investigators say nurse stole narcotics, replacing them with Tylenol at Seymour, Mo. nursing home
Family awarded $34 million in damages from lawsuit against CoxHealth
Family awarded $34 million in damages from lawsuit against CoxHealth

Latest News

Driver dies in head-on crash in Texas County
How to stretch your SNAP benefits at the Farmers Market
Nice Memorial Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy weekend
Activity will remain isolated
Warm & windy weekend