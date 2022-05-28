Republic, Mo. Boy Scouts troop honors soldiers killed in several wars with flags

BROOKLINE, Mo. (KY3) - Boy Scouts from a Republic, Mo. troop spent Saturday at the Brookline Cemetery honoring soldiers killed while fighting for our freedoms.

They placed flags on graves of soldiers from several wars, including the Civil War era. Troop leaders say it is important for the kids to learn the importance of this day.

“You know, one, it’s, it’s one of the most expensive holidays because it’s paid for with the blood and lives of, of our patriots that have made it so we can live the life that we have today,” said Collin Parker, Troop 174. “And it also teaches these young people to respect the things that people have done before them.”

They placed over 160 flags on graves.

