Acrobatic airplanes raise money for Boys and Girls Club of the Ozarks

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The 2nd Annual Wings Over The Ozarks Air Show & Music Festival to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks is happening Saturday.

There will be live music, food trucks, and a mini jet show. The event is free to attend, but donations for The Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks will be accepted.

“It is very important to our working community, and it is very important to the children to ensure that the kids are safe and well kept,” said Boys and Girls Club of the Ozarks CEO Stoney Hays. “We’re servicing a broad reach of in servant about 1500 Kids annually. About 500 kids walk through our doors every day, and the children have a hot meal here every night. We serve hot meals at all of our club sites. In fact, last year, we serve over 110,000 meals in our organization for a lot of families. That’s the last hot meal children will have until the next day of school.”

Five aerobatic shows will take the runway at Branson Airport, with festival-goers watching directly from the airfield.

“Mitchell Allen has a mini jet, and he’ll be featured by Tom Larkin,” said Hays. So, Tom Larkin is flying a jet that is about the size of a canoe, and this guy stands about six foot three. He’s gonna fly in the air and do lots of flips and turns and, and, you know, and just an awesome, awesome, you know, Acrobat, and he’ll be doing performance as well.”

There will be patriotic celebrations and special tributes to members of our armed services. Parking will be on-site with shuttles to event grounds provided. Gates open, and activities start at 9 a.m. Flying Acts begin at noon and will perform at the top of every hour from noon to 4 p.m. Music will begin at 10:30 a.m. and continue throughout the day until 4:30 p.m.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.