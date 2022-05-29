Advertisement

BBB warns graduates of scammers

Officials with the Better Business Bureau say scammers often take advantage of recent grads who...
Officials with the Better Business Bureau say scammers often take advantage of recent grads who are adjusting to a new life.(MGN/Pixabay)
By Noelle Williams
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Graduating can be a proud moment but also a huge change.

Officials with the Better Business Bureau say scammers often take advantage of recent grads who are adjusting to a new life.

“One of the most common scam or ways that scammers target college graduates is with fake loan forgiveness opportunities,” Whitney Quick said. “So, this could come in an unsolicited email, phone call text message basically stating that you qualify for lower payments through debt forgiveness program.”

She said another way scammers reach out to victims is through unsolicited messages about unpaid tuition.

According to the BBB, some con artists are contacting graduates or the parents of graduates claiming that their tuition was left unpaid, and if it isn’t paid immediately, the graduate’s degree will be revoked.

“They may ask that you send money via wire transfer, or prepaid debit card so that should be a red flag right there.”

Quicks emphasized the importance of doing research if you receive scam messages like these.

“If you are considering a job with the company that you’re not familiar with, make sure you were doing your research and make sure that you go through the complete process.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened Saturday near the historic courthouse in the 100 block of West Church...
Police investigate deadly shooting on the Ozark, Mo. square; 1 arrested
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise
Major retailers are planning to mark down prices on several items due to an inventory overload.
Inventory overload: Target, Walmart and Best Buy to start offering deeper discounts
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Perez Deshay Reed, 25, of Bellefontaine Neighbors, was charged Saturday with two counts of...
Suspected serial killer charged in Missouri over 7th death

Latest News

The shooting happened Saturday near the historic courthouse in the 100 block of West Church...
Police investigate deadly shooting on the Ozark, Mo. square; 1 arrested
The 2nd Annual Wings Over The Ozarks Air Show & Music Festival to benefit Boys & Girls Club of...
Acrobatic airplanes raise money for Boys and Girls Club of the Ozarks
A view of flip fops and sandals on the street, following a stampede in Port Harcourt, Nigeria,...
Children among 31 killed at church fair stampede in Nigeria
Nice Memorial Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy weekend