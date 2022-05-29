Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes announce second child

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's...
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta in Atlanta, in this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, file photo. The National Women's Soccer League is returning to Kansas City after an ownership group led by local businesspeople that includes the fiancé of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was awarded an expansion franchise Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)(Omar Vega | Omar Vega/Invision/AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes announced Sunday that they are going to have a second child.

Mahomes tweeted about the news on Sunday:

In February 2021, the family welcomed Sterling Skye Mahomes.

She was born on Feb. 20, 2021.

The Kansas City Current, who is co-owned by Brittany Mahomes also announced the news on their social media pages.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened Saturday near the historic courthouse in the 100 block of West Church...
Police investigate deadly shooting on the Ozark, Mo. square; 1 arrested
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise
Matthew Dedmon/Christian County Jail
Prosecutor charges man in deadly shooting on Ozark, Mo. square; victim identified
Police investigate deadly shooting at 2600 block of Glenview Avenue.
Police identify victim of deadly shooting Saturday night in Springfield
Major retailers are planning to mark down prices on several items due to an inventory overload.
Inventory overload: Target, Walmart and Best Buy to start offering deeper discounts

Latest News

The 2nd Annual Wings Over The Ozarks Air Show & Music Festival to benefit Boys & Girls Club of...
Acrobatic airplanes raise money for Boys and Girls Club of the Ozarks
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman, front, and right fielder Brendan Donovan (33)...
Burnes shuts down Cardinals’ offense in Brewers win
Minnesota Twins' Nick Gordon runs the bases on his solo home run against the Kansas City Royals...
Gray dazzles before injury, Twins beat Royals
Police identify victim of deadly shooting Saturday night in Springfield