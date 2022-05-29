Advertisement

Prosecutor charges man in deadly shooting on Ozark, Mo. square; victim identified

Matthew Dedmon/Christian County Jail
Matthew Dedmon/Christian County Jail(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified the victim of a deadly shooting on the square in Ozark on Saturday.

Joe Newburn, 57, of Ozark, died in the shooting. Matthew Dedmon, 47, of Ozark, faces a first-degree murder charge in the case. A Christian County judge has yet to set a bond for Dedmon.

The shooting happened Saturday near the historic courthouse in the 100 block of West Church Street around 1 p.m. Investigators say they found Newburn with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at a Springfield hospital.

Police say both the victim and shooter knew each other. However, they have not released details of what led to the shooting.

