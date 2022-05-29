Advertisement

RIDE ALONG: Camden County Sheriff’s Office adding extra officers for Memorial Day weekend

By Marina Silva
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County Sheriff’s Office added more officers during the Memorial Day weekend.

Arrests have already been made at the Lake of the Ozarks. One thing deputies are looking out for is drivers driving while intoxicated.

“We have several extra units for DWI saturation. They’re going to be looking for those violations. If they catch you drinking and driving, you will be taken to jail,” said Sgt. Adam Edgar.

He says they don’t want to call you to tell you a loved one was involved in an accident.

”The last thing we want to do is work an accident with your family,” said Sgt. Edgar.

He says making that call is one that never gets easier.

”Giving a notification is very difficult. I’ve been in law enforcement for 12 years, and it is one of the hardest things to do,” said Sgt. Edgar. ”We constantly get more and more people at the lake. If you’re going to drink, do it responsibly. There’s Uber, all different services taxis. Please do not drink and drive.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened Saturday near the historic courthouse in the 100 block of West Church...
Police investigate deadly shooting on the Ozark, Mo. square; 1 arrested
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Major retailers are planning to mark down prices on several items due to an inventory overload.
Inventory overload: Target, Walmart and Best Buy to start offering deeper discounts
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise
Tesia White/Volusia County, Fla. Jail
Gainesville, Mo. woman charged after 4 dogs died in car while she ate lunch at restaurant, police say

Latest News

Camden County has extra patrol for Memorial Day weekend
Camden County has extra patrol for Memorial Day weekend
Police investigate deadly shooting on the Ozark, Mo. square; 1 arrested
The shooting happened Saturday near the historic courthouse in the 100 block of West Church...
Police investigate deadly shooting on the Ozark, Mo. square; 1 arrested
Nice Memorial Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy weekend