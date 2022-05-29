RIDE ALONG: Camden County Sheriff’s Office adding extra officers for Memorial Day weekend

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County Sheriff’s Office added more officers during the Memorial Day weekend.

Arrests have already been made at the Lake of the Ozarks. One thing deputies are looking out for is drivers driving while intoxicated.

“We have several extra units for DWI saturation. They’re going to be looking for those violations. If they catch you drinking and driving, you will be taken to jail,” said Sgt. Adam Edgar.

He says they don’t want to call you to tell you a loved one was involved in an accident.

”The last thing we want to do is work an accident with your family,” said Sgt. Edgar.

He says making that call is one that never gets easier.

”Giving a notification is very difficult. I’ve been in law enforcement for 12 years, and it is one of the hardest things to do,” said Sgt. Edgar. ”We constantly get more and more people at the lake. If you’re going to drink, do it responsibly. There’s Uber, all different services taxis. Please do not drink and drive.”

