Arkansas Razorbacks going on the road for NCAA Baseball Regional

FAYETTEVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Road to Omaha will not begin in Fayetteville for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The No. 2 seeded Razorbacks (38-18) will play in the NCAA Baseball Stillwater Regional. The Hogs will open the regional against the No. 3 seed Grand Canyon Antelopes (41-19). The regional also features the No. 1 seed in the regional Oklahoma State Cowboys (39-20). The Cowboys open the regional against the Missouri State Bears (30-27). The regional begins on Friday.

The Razorbacks’ season in the Southeastern Conference was a tale of two halves. The Hogs started 11-4. They faltered down the stretch finishing 7-8. The Hogs then lost both games in the SEC Tournament.

Arkansas lost a midweek game in May against the Bears in Fayetteville.

