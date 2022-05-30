Advertisement

Arkansas Razorbacks going on the road for NCAA Baseball Regional

Arkansas batter Kendall Diggs (5) is greeted by teammates Jalen Battles (2) and Chris Lanzilli...
Arkansas batter Kendall Diggs (5) is greeted by teammates Jalen Battles (2) and Chris Lanzilli (18) as he crosses home plate after hitting a home run against Little Rock during an NCAA baseball game on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Road to Omaha will not begin in Fayetteville for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The No. 2 seeded Razorbacks (38-18) will play in the NCAA Baseball Stillwater Regional. The Hogs will open the regional against the No. 3 seed Grand Canyon Antelopes (41-19). The regional also features the No. 1 seed in the regional Oklahoma State Cowboys (39-20). The Cowboys open the regional against the Missouri State Bears (30-27). The regional begins on Friday.

The Razorbacks’ season in the Southeastern Conference was a tale of two halves. The Hogs started 11-4. They faltered down the stretch finishing 7-8. The Hogs then lost both games in the SEC Tournament.

Arkansas lost a midweek game in May against the Bears in Fayetteville.

