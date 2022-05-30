Advertisement

Bolivar, Mo. man dies in crash in Polk County, Mo.

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Bolivar died in a crash in Polk County on Monday morning.

William Dickey, 38, died in the crash on State Highway 32, approximately two miles from Bolivar.

Investigators say Dickey’s vehicle crossed the center of the road. It skidded off the road, hitting an embankment, and overturned in a creek.

He died at an area hospital.

