Boone County, city of Harrison, Ark. flies 100+ burial flags for Memorial Day ceremony

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Boone County and the city of Harrison flew 120 American flags Monday in remembrance of late local veterans.

On Monday, the flags flew above the annual Memorial Day ceremony on the Historic Boone County Courthouse lawn.

The purpose of a burial flag is to generally be draped over a casket or vase of a fallen veteran. Volunteers with Camp Jack Veterans Center helped build the flag poles and buried each flag pole holder across the courthouse lawn.

“We worked a whole day of getting the holes dug and then started this morning at 7 o’clock to get all the flags up,” said Victor Snyder, a Korean War Veteran and Camp Jack volunteer.

Snyder served several years around the 1950′s in Korea, Okinawa, and Barksdale Air Force Base.

“Each of these flags, Memorial day itself, it means that I live in a peaceful country when others don’t and I’m just so proud to be an American,” said Snyder.

Camp Jack Veterans Center opened in Harrison over a year ago and is dedicated to providing community and services to aid veterans and their families in and around Boone County.

“We appreciate the ideals our veterans exemplified: public service and self sacrifice for a higher good,” said guest speaker, Peter Destafano. “And so it’s fitting we gather together here and now to honor our war heroes.”

Speakers gave sentiments of remembrance and unity.

”The freedom to live and worship as we choose, to speak our minds, and to gather and assemble like this,” said Destafano. “Despite our differences we still live in the greatest country on the face of the earth.”

Camp Jack volunteers took down each of the flags Monday afternoon to ensure no damage or weathering to them.

