Advertisement

Boone County, city of Harrison, Ark. flies 100+ burial flags for Memorial Day ceremony

Boone County and the City of Harrison flew 120 American flags Monday in remembrance of late local veterans.
By Noah Tucker
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Boone County and the city of Harrison flew 120 American flags Monday in remembrance of late local veterans.

On Monday, the flags flew above the annual Memorial Day ceremony on the Historic Boone County Courthouse lawn.

The purpose of a burial flag is to generally be draped over a casket or vase of a fallen veteran. Volunteers with Camp Jack Veterans Center helped build the flag poles and buried each flag pole holder across the courthouse lawn.

“We worked a whole day of getting the holes dug and then started this morning at 7 o’clock to get all the flags up,” said Victor Snyder, a Korean War Veteran and Camp Jack volunteer.

Snyder served several years around the 1950′s in Korea, Okinawa, and Barksdale Air Force Base.

“Each of these flags, Memorial day itself, it means that I live in a peaceful country when others don’t and I’m just so proud to be an American,” said Snyder.

Camp Jack Veterans Center opened in Harrison over a year ago and is dedicated to providing community and services to aid veterans and their families in and around Boone County.

“We appreciate the ideals our veterans exemplified: public service and self sacrifice for a higher good,” said guest speaker, Peter Destafano. “And so it’s fitting we gather together here and now to honor our war heroes.”

Speakers gave sentiments of remembrance and unity.

”The freedom to live and worship as we choose, to speak our minds, and to gather and assemble like this,” said Destafano. “Despite our differences we still live in the greatest country on the face of the earth.”

Camp Jack volunteers took down each of the flags Monday afternoon to ensure no damage or weathering to them.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Dedmon/Christian County Jail
Prosecutor charges man in deadly shooting on Ozark, Mo. square; victim identified
According to MSHP, it happened at the 3 mile marker of Grand Glaize.
Witness recounts seeing boat capsize at Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend
Police investigate deadly shooting at 2600 block of Glenview Avenue.
Police identify victim of deadly shooting Saturday night in Springfield
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's...
Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes announce second child

Latest News

Memorial Day service at Springfield’s National Cemetery honors soldiers who died while serving.
Memorial Day service at Springfield’s National Cemetery honors soldiers who died while serving
Harrison flies 100+ burial flags for Memorial Ceremony
Harrison flies 100+ burial flags for Memorial Ceremony
According to MSHP, it happened at the 3 mile marker of Grand Glaize.
Witness recounts seeing boat capsize at Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws to the Minnesota Twins in the first...
Royals place Greinke on 15-day IL with strained forearm