Christian County Sheriff’s Office investigates a death at a holiday party; 1 questioned

NEAR OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Christian County deputies are investigating the death of a man at a holiday party.

Deputies responded to the party Sunday around 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of Prairie Ridge Road, south of Ozark.

Investigators did not share information about what led to the shooting. They have not released the name of the victim or person in custody for questioning.

