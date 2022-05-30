Advertisement

Jaylin Williams staying in NBA Draft, will not return to Arkansas

Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams reacts after dunking against Gonzaga during the first half of...
Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams reacts after dunking against Gonzaga during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in San Francisco, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By Logan Whaley
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 2:20 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas big man Jaylin Williams is staying in the NBA Draft, he announced on his Twitter page Saturday night.

“From a very young age my dream was always to play in the NBA,” Williams said in the release. “I have decided to forgo my remaining NCAA eligibility and pursue my lifetime goal of competing in the NBA.”

Williams set Arkansas’ single-season rebounding record with 364 last season. He averaged just under 11 points and 10 rebounds a game, ranking 15th in the NCAA with 16.

Of course, you can’t talk about Williams without talking defense. His 54 charges drawn led all of NCAA last season.

He capped off an impressive sophomore campaign by being named First Team All-SEC.

Current mock drafts by NBA Draft experts have him projected to go anywhere from the late-first to mid-second round,

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Dedmon/Christian County Jail
Prosecutor charges man in deadly shooting on Ozark, Mo. square; victim identified
Police investigate deadly shooting at 2600 block of Glenview Avenue.
Police identify victim of deadly shooting Saturday night in Springfield
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise
According to MSHP, it happened at the 3 mile marker of Grand Glaize.
Missouri Water Patrol investigating a boating incident at Lake of the Ozarks
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's...
Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes announce second child