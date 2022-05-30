Jaylin Williams staying in NBA Draft, will not return to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas big man Jaylin Williams is staying in the NBA Draft, he announced on his Twitter page Saturday night.

“From a very young age my dream was always to play in the NBA,” Williams said in the release. “I have decided to forgo my remaining NCAA eligibility and pursue my lifetime goal of competing in the NBA.”

Williams set Arkansas’ single-season rebounding record with 364 last season. He averaged just under 11 points and 10 rebounds a game, ranking 15th in the NCAA with 16.

Of course, you can’t talk about Williams without talking defense. His 54 charges drawn led all of NCAA last season.

He capped off an impressive sophomore campaign by being named First Team All-SEC.

Current mock drafts by NBA Draft experts have him projected to go anywhere from the late-first to mid-second round,

