Leigh’s Lost and Found: Lost puppy turns up at Springfield school

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, we’re featuring an energetic puppy who turned up loose at a Springfield elementary school.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “she was found running loose at Weaver Elementary off of north Douglas, just kind of like playing around in the yard there. She’s about six months or so, she’s just getting her canine teeth coming in.”

That was back on May 19th. Animal control believes the female puppy is some kind of Lab, possibly mixed with a hound.

She’s very social and playful but didn’t have a collar, tag or microchip on her when she was found.

If you recognize her, call animal control at 417-833-3592 or contact them through their website linked below.

You can also submit a lost or found animal anytime to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.