Memorial Day service at Springfield’s National Cemetery honors soldiers who died while serving.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many in the Ozarks paid respects to fallen soldiers on Memorial Day.

Dozens attended a ceremony at the Springfield National Cemetery on East Seminole. Organizers held the ceremony without pandemic restrictions.

The service began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by prayer, the singing of the National Anthem, and ending with a gun salute and Taps. Visitors attending the ceremony say it is essential to honor those who lost their lives fighting for their country.

The cemetery stays open until sunset for visitors to pay their respects.

