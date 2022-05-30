Missouri State Bears staying close for NCAA Baseball Regional

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Bears return to the NCAA Baseball Regionals.

The No. 4 seeded Bears (30-27) will play in the Stillwater Regional. MSU opens play against the No. 1 seed in the regional Oklahoma State Cowboys (39-20). The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday. The regional also features the No. 2 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (38-19) and the Grand Canyon Antelopes (41-19).

Missouri State secured its bid on Sunday by winning the Missouri Valley Conference.

The Bears lost to Oklahoma State 5-1 in early March. The Bears also beat the Razorbacks in early May 6-4.

