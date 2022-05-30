Advertisement

Missouri State Bears staying close for NCAA Baseball Regional

Missouri State's Dakota Kotowski (16) is congratulated by his teammates after hitting a solo...
Missouri State's Dakota Kotowski (16) is congratulated by his teammates after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning of an NCAA baseball game against Kansas on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Lawrence, Kan. The Bears hit seven home runs in their 12-3 win over the Jayhawks. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Bears return to the NCAA Baseball Regionals.

The No. 4 seeded Bears (30-27) will play in the Stillwater Regional. MSU opens play against the No. 1 seed in the regional Oklahoma State Cowboys (39-20). The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday. The regional also features the No. 2 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (38-19) and the Grand Canyon Antelopes (41-19).

Missouri State secured its bid on Sunday by winning the Missouri Valley Conference.

The Bears lost to Oklahoma State 5-1 in early March. The Bears also beat the Razorbacks in early May 6-4.

