Missouri State Bears staying close for NCAA Baseball Regional
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Bears return to the NCAA Baseball Regionals.
The No. 4 seeded Bears (30-27) will play in the Stillwater Regional. MSU opens play against the No. 1 seed in the regional Oklahoma State Cowboys (39-20). The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday. The regional also features the No. 2 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (38-19) and the Grand Canyon Antelopes (41-19).
Missouri State secured its bid on Sunday by winning the Missouri Valley Conference.
The Bears lost to Oklahoma State 5-1 in early March. The Bears also beat the Razorbacks in early May 6-4.
