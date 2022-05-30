Missouri Veterans Commission hosts Memorial Day ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Veterans Cemetery is hosting a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 30 at 1:30 P.M. to honor our fallen heroes.

The guest speakers will be LTC Chris Stark (Ret.) and Congressman Billy Long.

“We’ll also have the 135th Army Band will be here to perform,” said cemetery director Hugh Myers. “They’ll play music at the very beginning of our program. Then during the program, they’ll play a medley of songs that would honor each branch as a service.”

Parking will be available at The Springs Church at 5500 S. Southwood, with handicap parking available in the cemetery. Shuttle service will be provided from the church to the cemetery.

Originally called Decoration Day, Memorial Day was established as a day for Americans to honor those killed during the Civil War. It was not until after World War I that Memorial Day was expanded to honor those who have died in all American wars.

“It’s an honor just to be able to have the freedom we have,” said Myers. “We know that they did everything they could to help us.”

Last week volunteers placed flags at each grave in preparation for the ceremony.

“Every Memorial Day, we put flags out at all the headstones,” said Myers. “We also have flags out at all of the niches that we have in total with the niches and to the headstones. We’ll put it out a little over 10,000 flags.”

There will be some seating available, but it is recommended that guests bring a lawn chair.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.