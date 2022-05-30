Advertisement

Missouri Water Patrol investigating a boating incident at Lake of the Ozarks

According to MSHP, it happened at the 3 mile marker of Grand Glaize.
By Marina Silva
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Patrol is investigating a boating incident with injuries at Lake of the Ozarks.

According to MSHP, it happened at the 3-mile marker of the Grand Glaize. Law enforcement ask you to avoid that area of the lake.

