Missouri Water Patrol investigating a boating incident at Lake of the Ozarks
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Patrol is investigating a boating incident with injuries at Lake of the Ozarks.
According to MSHP, it happened at the 3-mile marker of the Grand Glaize. Law enforcement ask you to avoid that area of the lake.
