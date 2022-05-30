Police investigate body found in a pond of Springfield apartment complex
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police investigate a body found in a Springfield apartment complex’s pond.
Officers responded Monday morning to the Golden Pond Apartments at Scenic and Republic Road.
Police say an autopsy will determine the cause of death. Police have not identified the body.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.