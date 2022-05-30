On Your Side: Pool inspections

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Pool season is officially here. How do you know if the water is clean and safe for your family?

Inspectors with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department will spend the summer poolside. They collect samples from city pools, apartment pools, and neighborhood pools. They visit all pools at least twice in the summer. Inspectors check chlorine, PH, and cyanuric acid levels.

If you or your kids have itchy red eyes or skin irritations, the chemicals might be off.

“If you can’t see the bottom of the pool, it’s not safe,” said Eric Marcol with The Springfield-Greene County Health Department. “We don’t want them swimming in that. Another indicator is if the pool has color. Sometimes a green pool can mean there’s not enough chlorine to keep the pool clean,” he said.

While health department inspectors make the rounds, city park workers do their testing. Public pools are evaluated a few times each day. Along with daily maintenance and deep cleans.

“We are testing these pools two to three times a day,” said Jenny Fillmer Edwards, with The Springfield-Greene County Park Board. “We are keeping a close eye on our chemistry. It’s great that they’re out here keeping an eye on it with us,” she said.

If the health department closes a pool, the water must pass inspection before re-opening.

Workers tell us they plan to have inspection reports online that you can review in the future.

