Advertisement

On Your Side: Pool inspections

How do you know if the water is safe?
How do you know if the water is safe?(OYS)
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Pool season is officially here. How do you know if the water is clean and safe for your family?

Inspectors with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department will spend the summer poolside. They collect samples from city pools, apartment pools, and neighborhood pools. They visit all pools at least twice in the summer. Inspectors check chlorine, PH, and cyanuric acid levels.

If you or your kids have itchy red eyes or skin irritations, the chemicals might be off.

“If you can’t see the bottom of the pool, it’s not safe,” said Eric Marcol with The Springfield-Greene County Health Department. “We don’t want them swimming in that. Another indicator is if the pool has color. Sometimes a green pool can mean there’s not enough chlorine to keep the pool clean,” he said.

While health department inspectors make the rounds, city park workers do their testing. Public pools are evaluated a few times each day. Along with daily maintenance and deep cleans.

“We are testing these pools two to three times a day,” said Jenny Fillmer Edwards, with The Springfield-Greene County Park Board. “We are keeping a close eye on our chemistry. It’s great that they’re out here keeping an eye on it with us,” she said.

If the health department closes a pool, the water must pass inspection before re-opening.

Workers tell us they plan to have inspection reports online that you can review in the future.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Dedmon/Christian County Jail
Prosecutor charges man in deadly shooting on Ozark, Mo. square; victim identified
According to MSHP, it happened at the 3 mile marker of Grand Glaize.
Missouri Water Patrol investigating a boating incident at Lake of the Ozarks
Police investigate deadly shooting at 2600 block of Glenview Avenue.
Police identify victim of deadly shooting Saturday night in Springfield
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's...
Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes announce second child

Latest News

According to MSHP, it happened at the 3 mile marker of Grand Glaize.
Witness recounts seeing boat capsize at Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws to the Minnesota Twins in the first...
Royals place Greinke on 15-day IL with strained forearm
Police investigate body found in a pond of Springfield apartment complex
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 7,550+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 100+ new cases