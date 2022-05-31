2 arrested for firing shots on the Bagnell Dam Strip

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested two people wanted for firing shots on the Bagnell Dam Strip in Lake Ozark.

The shootings happened around 11 p.m. on Monday. Investigators say two people had been asked to leave an establishment. They say they then fired six rounds into the air as they left.

Camden County deputies arrested the two at an apartment on Horseshoe Bend. Deputies found a 9mm handgun believed to be used in the shootings.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Osage Beach Police Department, and Miller and Camden County Sheriff’s Departments assisted.

