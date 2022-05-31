Advertisement

City of Cape Girardeau shares driving tour of ‘Gone Girl’ filming locations in honor of book anniversary

The Bar featured in ‘Gone Girl’ to re-open
In honor of the 10-year anniversary of the book’s release, the city of Cape Girardeau reshared Visit Cape’s driving tour of filming locations for the movie “Gone Girl.”(tcw-kfvs12)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In honor of the 10-year anniversary of the book’s release, the city of Cape Girardeau reshared Visit Cape’s driving tour of filming locations for the movie “Gone Girl.”

You can click here for the tour or see it below.

The tour features Riverfront Park, The Bar, the courthouse gazebo and more.

They noted there are a few changes since 2013 when the movie was shot in Cape Girardeau.

Filming took place at about 30 locations for around six weeks.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to MSHP, it happened at the 3 mile marker of Grand Glaize.
Witness recounts seeing boat capsize at Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend
Springfield police are investigating a body found in a Springfield apartment complex pond.
Police investigate body found in a pond of Springfield apartment complex
Matthew Dedmon/Christian County Jail
Investigators release a motive in deadly shooting on Ozark, Mo. square
Christian County Sheriff’s Office investigates a death at a holiday party; 1 questioned
Matthew Dedmon/Christian County Jail
Prosecutor charges man in deadly shooting on Ozark, Mo. square; victim identified

Latest News

Feds indict 3 for large-scale meth conspiracy in southwest Missouri
2 arrested for firing shots on the Bagnell Dam Strip
Ann Schilling/Taney County Jail
Judge sentences Taney County woman in case of neglect
A man is wanted after a robbery Saturday morning at Guaranty Bank on North Glenstone Avenue.
Springfield, Mo. man pleads guilty to bank robbery in 2021
A slow-moving cold front will kick up storms tonight that will have wind and hail potential.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watching the storm threat, mainly tonight