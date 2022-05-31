City of Hollister, Mo. unveils recreation complex plans

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Hollister announced its plans for a recreational area and numerous upgrades to the city’s existing parks.

The recreational complex will feature a new pickleball court, a restroom facility, and walking trails. Local pickleball players say the changes will bring more people together throughout the community.

“There are so many people wanting to play and not enough court space,” said pickleball player Sandy Leech. “This will really give people a place to come be together and have fun with their families, and that’s what community is all about.”

”We only have three outdoor courts that I am aware of, so adding these four courts it’s just a dream come true for all of us pickleball players,” said player Kay Peck.

Leech says she is also excited about the walking trails that will run from Tiger Park Playground to Downing Street in downtown Hollister.

”I think it’ll be great to connect the park system to that because people will be able to travel back and forth, and a lot of people enjoy hiking and being active, so that’s a great addition to our community,” Leech said.

Hollister Deputy City Administrator Denise Olmstead says other changes will include upgrades to the current basketball court, a pavilion with picnic tables, and a new parking lot for the park.

”There’s definitely a challenge with parking,” said Olmstead. “Currently, the parking lot holds about six to eight cars where Pepper Dog Park is at, as well as Tiger Park.”

Olmstead says part of the new complex will also require the demolition of the old Hollister Elementary School.

”It just gives an opportunity to re-purpose the space, bring it back into function, and provide outdoor recreation opportunities for those neighborhoods,” Olmstead said.

”There is just something for everyone here, not just the people playing pickleball, but also basketball, and a place to be together with your family,” said Leech.

Olmstead says the pickleball courts are expected to be completed by the end of summer. The rest of the project will take multiple years to complete.

