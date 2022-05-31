City of Springfield seeks application authorization to end youth homelessness

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Springfield City Council will meet Tuesday and vote on the approval of an application for a grant to end youth homelessness.

Senior planner Bob Atchley is seeking authorization from the city council to apply for the Youth Homeless Demonstration Program Grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. If awarded, the minimum the city would receive is $1 million.

“This would potentially be huge for youth homelessness in our community,” said Atchley. “It literally will allow us to develop a plan to hopefully end youth homelessness in our community.”

Municipalities from all over the country can apply for this grant, making it very competitive. Last year, the city narrowly missed the threshold to receive funding. The city is working with the Community Partnership of the Ozarks through the application process.

“If we are selected for funding, then the Department of Housing and Urban Development will provide a technical assistance provider,” said Atchley. “That provider will help us to put together a plan to eliminate or end youth homelessness in our community.”

Once a municipality has been awarded a grant, that city is no longer eligible to apply. This is the 6th year the Department of Housing Development has issued funds.

“If we are one of the fortunate communities that were chosen for funding, we would also receive additional funds each year,” said Atchley. “We would actually receive a greater level of Continuum of Care grant funds each year. This would be something we would have the ability to create a series of projects, but they would also provide funding allowing us to sustain those projects.”

Atchley is only seeking authorization to apply for this grant. If the grant is awarded to the city, the council will have to accept the funds before developing a plan.

