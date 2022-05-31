Advertisement

Investigators release a motive in deadly shooting on Ozark, Mo. square

Matthew Dedmon/Christian County Jail
Matthew Dedmon/Christian County Jail(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say an affair led to the shooting of a man on the square in Ozark on Saturday.

Joe Newburn, 57, of Ozark, died in the shooting. Matthew Dedmon, 47, of Ozark, faces a first-degree murder charge in the case. A Christian County judge has yet to set a bond for Dedmon.

The shooting happened Saturday near the historic courthouse in the 100 block of West Church Street around 1 p.m. Investigators say Dedmon drove his truck to the square to contact his wife. Once he arrived, they say Dedmon observed his wife with Newburn. Investigators say Dedmon confronted Newburn, knowing he and his wife were having an affair. Investigators say that is when Dedmon shot Newburn three times.

Newburn died at a Springfield hospital from gunshot wounds.

Investigators uncovered the gun used in Dedmon’s truck. Police arrested Dedmon shortly after the shooting.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to MSHP, it happened at the 3 mile marker of Grand Glaize.
Witness recounts seeing boat capsize at Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend
Springfield police are investigating a body found in a Springfield apartment complex pond.
Police investigate body found in a pond of Springfield apartment complex
Christian County Sheriff’s Office investigates a death at a holiday party; 1 questioned
Matthew Dedmon/Christian County Jail
Prosecutor charges man in deadly shooting on Ozark, Mo. square; victim identified
Police investigate deadly shooting at 2600 block of Glenview Avenue.
Police identify victim of deadly shooting Saturday night in Springfield

Latest News

Springfield police are investigating a body found in a Springfield apartment complex pond.
Police identify body found in pond at Springfield apartment complex
Investigators say Tara, 39, disappeared from the Aurora area on May 7.
MISSING WOMAN: Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating woman reported missing
Southwest Missouri man drowns in the Elk River
Springfield City Council will meet tonight and vote on the approval of an application for a...
City of Springfield seeks application authorization to end youth homelessness