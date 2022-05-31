Investigators release a motive in deadly shooting on Ozark, Mo. square

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say an affair led to the shooting of a man on the square in Ozark on Saturday.

Joe Newburn, 57, of Ozark, died in the shooting. Matthew Dedmon, 47, of Ozark, faces a first-degree murder charge in the case. A Christian County judge has yet to set a bond for Dedmon.

The shooting happened Saturday near the historic courthouse in the 100 block of West Church Street around 1 p.m. Investigators say Dedmon drove his truck to the square to contact his wife. Once he arrived, they say Dedmon observed his wife with Newburn. Investigators say Dedmon confronted Newburn, knowing he and his wife were having an affair. Investigators say that is when Dedmon shot Newburn three times.

Newburn died at a Springfield hospital from gunshot wounds.

Investigators uncovered the gun used in Dedmon’s truck. Police arrested Dedmon shortly after the shooting.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.