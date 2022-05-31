Advertisement

Investigators say parents locked Springfield child in dog kennel as punishment

(Live 5/File)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police accuse a Springfield couple of abusing their son by locking him naked in a dog kennel as punishment and whipping him with an extension cord. 

Joseph and Peggy Flores face charges of abuse and neglect. The case dates back to March 2020, when the child was a teenager. Investigators say the abuse happened when schools closed because of COVID-19.

Investigators say besides the cage, they locked the child in his room by turning the doorknobs backward and nailing his windows shut. A doctor who examined the boy said the abuse could be considered child torture.

