Judge sentences Taney County woman in case of neglect

Ann Schilling/Taney County Jail
Ann Schilling/Taney County Jail(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Taney County man and woman in a case of neglect.

Ann Schilling entered a plea of financial exploitation. A judge sentenced her to ten years in prison.

According to investigators, Schilling purposely neglected the mental and physical health of her husband. Schilling lived with her husband in Forsyth for 15 years. Investigators say his diet and hygiene were neglected, leaving the home in squalor. Detectives believe Schilling lived on his social security income and spent the money on drugs resulting in the husband not receiving proper treatment for his Type 3 diabetes.

