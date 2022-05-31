Advertisement

MISSING WOMAN: Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating woman reported missing

Investigators say Tara, 39, disappeared from the Aurora area on May 7.
Investigators say Tara, 39, disappeared from the Aurora area on May 7.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office asks for your help to locate a woman reported missing.

Investigators say Tara, 39, disappeared from the Aurora area on May 7. Investigators did not release her last name. She is 5′2, 100 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.

If you know where Tara is, contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 417-466-2131.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to MSHP, it happened at the 3 mile marker of Grand Glaize.
Witness recounts seeing boat capsize at Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend
Springfield police are investigating a body found in a Springfield apartment complex pond.
Police investigate body found in a pond of Springfield apartment complex
Christian County Sheriff’s Office investigates a death at a holiday party; 1 questioned
Matthew Dedmon/Christian County Jail
Prosecutor charges man in deadly shooting on Ozark, Mo. square; victim identified
Police investigate deadly shooting at 2600 block of Glenview Avenue.
Police identify victim of deadly shooting Saturday night in Springfield

Latest News

Springfield police are investigating a body found in a Springfield apartment complex pond.
Police identify body found in pond at Springfield apartment complex
Matthew Dedmon/Christian County Jail
Investigators release a motive in deadly shooting on Ozark, Mo. square
Southwest Missouri man drowns in the Elk River
Springfield City Council will meet tonight and vote on the approval of an application for a...
City of Springfield seeks application authorization to end youth homelessness