MISSING WOMAN: Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating woman reported missing

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office asks for your help to locate a woman reported missing.

Investigators say Tara, 39, disappeared from the Aurora area on May 7. Investigators did not release her last name. She is 5′2, 100 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.

If you know where Tara is, contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 417-466-2131.

