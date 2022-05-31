Police identify body found in pond at Springfield apartment complex

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police ruled out foul play in a death investigation at a Springfield apartment complex.

Police found the body of Brandon Lee Sharp, 22, in a pond on the Golden Pond Apartments complex.

Officers responded to the scene Monday at Hillcrest and Republic Road around 10 a.m. Police hope an autopsy gives them new clues in his death.

