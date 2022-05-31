Advertisement

Police identify body found in pond at Springfield apartment complex

Springfield police are investigating a body found in a Springfield apartment complex pond.
Springfield police are investigating a body found in a Springfield apartment complex pond.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police ruled out foul play in a death investigation at a Springfield apartment complex.

Police found the body of Brandon Lee Sharp, 22, in a pond on the Golden Pond Apartments complex.

Officers responded to the scene Monday at Hillcrest and Republic Road around 10 a.m. Police hope an autopsy gives them new clues in his death.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to MSHP, it happened at the 3 mile marker of Grand Glaize.
Witness recounts seeing boat capsize at Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend
Springfield police are investigating a body found in a Springfield apartment complex pond.
Police investigate body found in a pond of Springfield apartment complex
Christian County Sheriff’s Office investigates a death at a holiday party; 1 questioned
Matthew Dedmon/Christian County Jail
Prosecutor charges man in deadly shooting on Ozark, Mo. square; victim identified
Police investigate deadly shooting at 2600 block of Glenview Avenue.
Police identify victim of deadly shooting Saturday night in Springfield

Latest News

Investigators say Tara, 39, disappeared from the Aurora area on May 7.
MISSING WOMAN: Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating woman reported missing
Matthew Dedmon/Christian County Jail
Investigators release a motive in deadly shooting on Ozark, Mo. square
Southwest Missouri man drowns in the Elk River
Springfield City Council will meet tonight and vote on the approval of an application for a...
City of Springfield seeks application authorization to end youth homelessness