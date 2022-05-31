Rescue teams are searching for someone in Lake Springfield
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Rescue teams are searching for someone reported missing in Lake Springfield.
Rescuers responded around 5 p.m. Authorities have not released any information about the search. Witnesses say he jumped off a dock and did not resurface.
