Advertisement

Rescue teams are searching for someone in Lake Springfield

Rescue teams searching for man in Lake Springfield.
Rescue teams searching for man in Lake Springfield.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Rescue teams are searching for someone reported missing in Lake Springfield.

Rescuers responded around 5 p.m. Authorities have not released any information about the search. Witnesses say he jumped off a dock and did not resurface.

Watch for updates from KY3 News.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to MSHP, it happened at the 3 mile marker of Grand Glaize.
Witness recounts seeing boat capsize at Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend
Springfield police are investigating a body found in a Springfield apartment complex pond.
Police investigate body found in a pond of Springfield apartment complex
Matthew Dedmon/Christian County Jail
Investigators release a motive in deadly shooting on Ozark, Mo. square
Christian County Sheriff’s Office investigates a death at a holiday party; 1 questioned
Matthew Dedmon/Christian County Jail
Prosecutor charges man in deadly shooting on Ozark, Mo. square; victim identified

Latest News

City of Hollister, Mo. unveils recreation complex plans
A Flood Watch is in effect tonight for areas north of I-44
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Just When We Were Drying Out-More Storms
Jack Hamlin, a Springfield World War II veteran, is making his eighth trip back to Normandy...
A 100-year-old D-Day survivor from Springfield making a return trip to Normandy
Police investigate the death of Ava Hodgkins.
WANTED: Police searching for husband of Springfield woman killed in shooting