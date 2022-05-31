Southwest Missouri man drowns in the Elk River
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Neosho, Mo. man drowned in the Elk River in McDonald County.
The Missouri Highway Patrol reports Matthew Fraizer died Monday night.
The drowning happened about a half-mile south of Ginger Blue. Investigators say the water swept him downstream after he tried to retrieve a boat paddle.
